Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $43.91

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.91, but opened at $42.53. Galapagos shares last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 803 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Galapagos Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after buying an additional 1,401,691 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter valued at about $16,866,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 193.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

