Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 116,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,379,715 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SID. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

