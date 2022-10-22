Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.06. Veracyte shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 5,535 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Veracyte Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,404,000 after acquiring an additional 533,743 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

