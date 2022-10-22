PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 298,230 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.64.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPZ. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

See Also

