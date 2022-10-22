Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.60. Janus International Group shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

JBI has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Janus International Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

