5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.73. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 314 shares.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

