AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Gap Down to $14.73

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $14.30. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 190,032 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

