Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down to $52.37

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.37, but opened at $50.49. Coupa Software shares last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 3,942 shares trading hands.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

