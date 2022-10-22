Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 640,196 shares.The stock last traded at $28.45 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

