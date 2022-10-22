Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 825,975 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,440. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

