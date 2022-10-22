Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $13.96. Abcam shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 3,536 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 558,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abcam by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 323,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 311,896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Abcam by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

