Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $13.96. Abcam shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 3,536 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
