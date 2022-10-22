Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.73. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 10,869 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $619.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $2,159,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

