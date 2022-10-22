Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.12. Microvast shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 62,415 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microvast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microvast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

