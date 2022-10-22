Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 94,051 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $27.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on IIIN. StockNews.com lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $494.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.
Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
