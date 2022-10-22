Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,470 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.79.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
