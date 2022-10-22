360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 34,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 624,428 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 220,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1.0% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

