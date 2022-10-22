Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,255,650 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $57.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 33.2% in the first quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 402,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 125,307 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.