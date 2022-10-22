Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,255,650 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $57.40.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
