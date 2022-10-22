Wells Fargo & Company Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $100.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

WEC stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

