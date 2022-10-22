Vasu Raja Sells 1,851 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

