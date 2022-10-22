US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $31.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USFD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $825,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 356.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.