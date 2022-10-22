Morgan Stanley Trims Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Target Price to $38.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

WMB stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 80,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 137,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

