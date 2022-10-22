Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $284.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $284.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Watsco stock opened at $248.33 on Thursday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

