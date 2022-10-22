Northern Right Capital Managem Purchases 21,493 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 21,493 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $42,986.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,528,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,594 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,188.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,002 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,004.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 2,214 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,428.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,122.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 92,309 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,694.91.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,118.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,071.54.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEG opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.