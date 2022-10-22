Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $220.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

VEEV stock opened at $157.63 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.