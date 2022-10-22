Robert M. Macdonald Sells 1,451 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.43, for a total value of C$38,356.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,188.50.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$26.85 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$19.43 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 7.2199994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

POU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

