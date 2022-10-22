Steven Vattuone Sells 2,200 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $19,822.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,492.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15.

ON24 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $20.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.38 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ON24 from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 32.2% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 724.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 1,243,742 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 20.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 50.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.