Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.3 %

KMI opened at $17.52 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

