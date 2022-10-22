Cowen Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $59.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Benchmark lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

