Morgan Stanley Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $114.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

