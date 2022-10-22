Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.19.

NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day moving average is $221.80. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

