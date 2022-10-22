FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $36.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $35.75. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.10 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

