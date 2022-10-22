Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.33. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

