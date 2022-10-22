Morgan Stanley Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $223.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after buying an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

