NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $40.57 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

