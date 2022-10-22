Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

