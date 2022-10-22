Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CNSWF stock opened at $1,380.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,478.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,539.16. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

