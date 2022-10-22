Morgan Stanley Cuts Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target to €41.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($56.12) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Basic-Fit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFFF opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

