Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) CEO Sells $54,400.00 in Stock

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,557,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,225.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xtant Medical Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.70. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xtant Medical Company Profile
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.
Featured Articles
