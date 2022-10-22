Ronald W. Kisling Sells 7,288 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

