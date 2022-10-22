Richard G. Rawson Sells 500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Insperity Stock Performance
NYSE NSP opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Insperity Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
