Richard G. Rawson Sells 500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

