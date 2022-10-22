Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of BKRIY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

