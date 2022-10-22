Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Price Performance

Shares of OTC CISO opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CISO. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services.

