National Bank Financial Lowers Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target to C$0.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Farmers Edge from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

Shares of FMEGF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Farmers Edge has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

