Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$13.75

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of SILV opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $777.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $113,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

