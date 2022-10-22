Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$13.75

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of SILV opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $777.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
