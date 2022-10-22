Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.50.

LNG opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 8,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

