HC Wainwright Raises Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $8.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 2.10.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
