HC Wainwright Raises Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $8.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.