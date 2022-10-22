Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given New €5.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Aegon had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Aegon by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 147,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Aegon by 16.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 99.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

