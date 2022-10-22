KeyCorp Trims Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Target Price to $35.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.24% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of AGR opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

