Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $27,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

