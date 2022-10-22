Credit Suisse Group Raises AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $26.00

AES (NYSE:AESGet Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AESGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,354,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 251,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

