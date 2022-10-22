Credit Suisse Group Raises AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $26.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,354,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 251,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.